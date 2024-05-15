 IPL 2024: PBKS Pacer Kagiso Rabada Returns Home Due To Lower Limb Soft Tissue Infection
Punjab Kings have already been eliminated from the IPL play-offs race and will play their last league game on May 19.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

"The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement.

CSA also said that the injury is unlikely to impact Rabada's preparation for the T20 World Cup in the Americas next month.

"His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA is not expected to be affected," CSA added.

South Africa open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3.

