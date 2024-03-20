IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff & Sonu Nigam Confirmed For March 22 Extravaganza

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and music maestro AR Rahman will be among the host of celebrities who will perform at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 22.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam and actor Tiger Shroff will also be a part of the ceremony at the MA Chidambaram stadium where Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in the first match of the season.

The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place half an hour before the toss at 7 pm. MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis will then come out for the toss at 7.30 pm and the match will start at 8 pm.

All the evening games will be played at 8 pm while the day matches will begin at 3.30 pm.

IPL to introduce Smart Replay System

A Smart Replay System will be introduced in the upcoming IPL to bolster speed and accuracy in decision making.

The TV umpire will get inputs directly from two operators of the Hawk-Eye system who will sit in the same room as him and help with images captured from eight hi-speed cameras placed across the ground, a report in ESPNCricinfo stated.

Under the new system, the role of the TV broadcast director becomes redundant who serves as a conduit' between the umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators.

The new system will enable the TV umpire to analyse more visuals than before including split-screen images, and will also broadcast live his interactions with the Hawk-Eye operators so that the viewers have clear understanding of the thought process.