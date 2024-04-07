IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Players Take Lap Of Honour At Wankhede Stadium After Their First Win vs Delhi Capitals; Video

Mumbai Indians players take lap of honour. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' players took a lap of honour following their 1st victory of IPL 2024, edging out the Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With the occasion celebrated as the Annual ESA day (Education & Sports for all), in partnership with Reliance Industries Limited's CSR arm, Reliance Foundation, the players did the act to celebrate them.

Around 18000 children, including 200 with special needs were present at the Wankhede Stadium were present at the stadium. The children came from numerous NGOs across the city to watch their favourite cricketers grace the gentleman's game on Sunday.

The day indeed proved to be a fruitful one for the five-time champions as contributions from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd saw them amass 234-5 in 20 overs. Shepherd was indeed prolific as he hammered an unbeaten 39 off 10 balls, including 32 off the final over off Anrich Nortje. Later, Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee shared 6 wickets between them to keep the Capitals to 205-8 in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya reserves special praise for Romario Shepherd:

Pandya revealed that clearing their minds were critical ahead of his crucial game and that they always backed one another. He lauded the start given by the openers and felt Shepherd's death-overs hitting was special.

"It was a lot of hard work. We had to clear our minds and make sure that we believed. We will be making tactical changes here and there but this will be our 12 and settling our team now is important. There's a lot of love and care going around in the changeroom. Belief and backing each other is the attitude out there. Everyone believed we need just one win. It was an amazing start today, always wonderful to get 70 odd in 6 overs. The way everyone chipped in when the opportunity was coming was good to see. That was some hitting na (On Romario's heroics). He won us the game. Difference was Romario v Delhi Capitals. I like him. Always has a smile on his face, doesn't run away."

Mumbai will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.