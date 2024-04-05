IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Doubtful For Clash vs Mumbai Indians Due To Groin Niggle

Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals could miss the services of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the crucial clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as he has a groin niggle. According to media reports, the Kanpur-born cricketer has been advised rest by the staff and there exists no timeline yet on his return.

According to media reports, the injury is not that serious as the sources, as claimed by IANS said the below:

"He didn’t attend training on Wednesday and Thursday and as a precautionary measure, we are keeping him away from cricket. He was not feeling well before Chennai’s match as he addressed discomfort while running and bowling."

Kuldeep featured in the first two matches for the Delhi Capitals against the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, snaring 3 wickets, before missing the next two against the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. While the Capitals prevailed against the Super Kings, they crashed to a 106-run loss against the Knight Riders after leaking 272.