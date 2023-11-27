IPL 2024: 'Heartwarming Reunion', Nita Ambani Welcomes Hardik Pandya Back To Mumbai Indians

Nita Ambani and Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya, an eternal fan favourite with the MI Paltan, will be reuniting forces with the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. The franchise took to its official Twitter handle and announced it as confusion kept prevailing over which franchise the all-rounder will ply his trade for.

Nita M. Ambani, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!"

Speaking about Hardik's return, Akash Ambani, said, "Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik's first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint."

Hardik's return marks his homecoming to the #OneFamily where he joins forces again with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the team. He first came to prominence for MI and then went on to debut for India in 2016.

India's premier all-rounder played a key role in MI's four triumphs in the IPL between 2015 to 2021.

Mumbai Indians Retained Players:

Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Hardik Pandya (T).