'Feels Good To Be Back': Hardik Pandya's FIRST REACTION To Returning To Mumbai Indians From Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians have officially announced the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their ranks ahead of IPL 2024, thereby parting ways from Gujarat Titans. The decorated franchise took to its official Twitter handle and announced the same as Pandya reacted by stating that it brings back wonderful memories, recalling the time he was first picked by the franchise.

The Baroda-born cricketer started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2015 and was part of 4 title wins in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021. His performances for the franchise made him one of the most sought-after all-rounders in white-ball cricket. Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans is an all-cash deal of INR 15 crore.

It's worth noting that the Mumbai Indians have also traded all-rounder Cameron Green to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. 💙 #OneFamily @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/o4zTC5EPAC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 27, 2023

"It’s a heartwarming reunion" - Nita Ambani on Hardik Pandya rejoining Mumbai Indians

Speaking on Pandya's return, Mrs. Nita Ambani expressed her excitement, claiming that it completes a full circle for the star cricketer. As quoted in the official website, she stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!”

Akash Ambani stated that the 30-year-old balances any team significantly and hopes his 2nd stint is bigger than the first.

"Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint."

The mini-auction takes place on December 19th in Dubai.