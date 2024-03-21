IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Announce Sandeep Warrier As Replacement For Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami and Sandeep Warrier | Credits: Twitter

Gujarat Titans have roped in Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, the Indian Premier League said on Wednesday.

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem. The 33-year-old recently had his stitches removed on his heel and is expected to be undergoing rehabilitation for almost the whole of IPL 2024, thus ruling him out of the entire event.

Shami has not played competitive cricket since last year's ODI World Cup final here, which India lost by six wickets against Australia.

Sandeep Warrier played 5 IPL matches

As for Warrier, the 32-year-old has played five IPL matches since 2019, grabbing two wickets at an economy of 7.88.

"Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering," read a statement from IPL.

"His replacement, Sandeep Warrier, has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac." Gujarat Titans will be his fourth IPL franchise, having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans will begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24, Sunday. Gujarat Titans reached two consecutive finals in 2022 and 2023, while Mumbai Indians haven't won their IPL title in the last three seasons of the tournament.