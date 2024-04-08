IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Bring In Lizaad Williams As Replacement For Harry Brook

Lizaad Williams | Credits: Twitter

Delhi Capitals roped in South African pacer Lizaad Williams as a replacement for Harry Brook for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Harry Brook withdrew from the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of IPL 2024 to be with his family after the passing away of his grandmother, who, according to him, was a rock and shaped up his love for cricket. The England batter penned a emotional note on his Instagram handle to reveal the decision behind his withdrawal from the ongoing IPL season.

Brook's withdrawing from IPL 2024 was a big blow for Delhi Capitals as the franchise acquired his services for 4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.

As per the statement by Indian Premier League on its website, Delhi Capitals signed in Lizaad Williams as a replacement for Brook and will join the squad for INR 50 lakh.

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England’s Harry Brook for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024." statement read.

"Since making his international debut in 2021, Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 11 T20 Internationals. He joins Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 50 lakhs." statement added.