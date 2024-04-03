IPL 2024: Blow For LSG As Shivam Mavi Ruled Out Due To Injury

Shivam Mavi | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a big setback in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Mavi was with the squad but didn't play any of the three matches for Lucknow Super Giants thus far. The announcement was made through LSG 's Instagram handle where Shivam Mavi expressed his disappointment over not able to play due to injury.

In a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants on Instagram, Shivam Mavi said that he was hoping to play for the team after returning from injury but had to leave the squad as he suffered another injury. He added that every cricketer has to be mentally strong when they are having injury.

"I will miss [the tournament] a lot. I had come here after an injury and had thought I would play matches for my team and do well. But unfortunately, I will have to leave because I have suffered an injury." Mavi said in a video.

"A cricketer has to be mentally strong for this. If you have an injury, you need to see what you have to do to make a comeback, what things you need to take care of." he added.

Lucknow Super Gaints acquired the services of Shivam Mavi for INR 6.4 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction. The 26-year-old is the latest LSG player to rule out of the Mark Wood and David Willey. Wood withdrew from the ongoing IPL season in order to manage his workload ahead of T20 World Cup, while Willey opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

West Indies star pacer Shamar Joseph and New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne replaced Mark Wood and David Willey in the squad, respectively.