IPL 2024: Big Blow For SunRisers Hyderabad As Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Due To Left Heel Injury

Wanindu Hasaranga | Credits: Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad suffered a big setback as spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per the report by NewsWire, Hasaranga suffered a left heel injury and will be unavailable to participate in the IPL 2024. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva stated that Hasaranga needs to undergo rehabilitation after consulting podiatrist. He added that spin bowling all-rounder has a swelling in his heel and has been playing with injections.

“He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist,” de Silva told the Sunday Times

"There’s a swelling in the heel and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year." he added.

Major blow for Us Wanindu Hasaranga set to miss entire IPL! pic.twitter.com/grRdRzaft7 — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) March 31, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad acquired the services of Wanindu Hasaranga for INR 1.50 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai in December last year. He was the main overseas spinner of the team.

Wanindu Hasaranga recently played the ODI series against Bangladesh and is part of the Test squad in the ongoing series against the same team, where he is serving two Tests ban after he found guilty for the incident in the third ODI against hosts.

It has been reported that Wanindu Hasaranga will travel to Dubai to consult and seek advice from the expert regarding his heel injury.

SunRisers Hyderabad is likely to annouce replacement soon

SunRisers Hyderabad will be announcing the replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga before their next match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on April 5. It was earlier reported that Hasaranga would be unavailable for the first phase of the IPL.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar are currently the reliable spin bowling all-rounders in the squad. Glenn Phillips is a spin bowling option and can chip in when the team required him to do so. Mayank Markande is a talented spinner but yet to prove his consistency in IPL.

SunRisers Hyderabad bowling attack is currentluy led by skipper Pat Cummins alongside Indian veteran pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat.

SunRisers Hyderabad are currently facing Gujarat Giants in the ongoing IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.