IPL 2024 Auction Confirmed For December 19th, Set To Take Place In Dubai

The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been scheduled for December 19th, 2023 in Dubai. In addition to that, the BCCI has set November 26th as the deadline to announce the player retention list by the franchise. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions after winning their 5th title this year, beating the Gujarat Titans.

Every team has a purse of INR 100 crore (USD 12.02 million approximately) to build their line-up for the next edition, which is a 5 crore increase from the previous season's purse of 95 crores. Punjab Kings arguably have the largest purse to spend with INR 12.20 crore, while the Mumbai Indians have the lowest with 0.05 crores.

Of the remaining franchises, the SunRisers Hyderabad possess INR 6.55 crore (USD 0.79 million); Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals both have INR 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million) each; Lucknow Super Giants have INR 3.55 crore (USD 0.43 million); Rajasthan Royals have USD 3.35 crore (USD 0.40 million); Royal Challengers Bangalore have INR 1.75 crore (USD 0.21 million); Kolkata Knight Riders have INR 1.65 crore (USD 0.2 million); and defending champions Chennai Super Kings have INR 1.5 crore (USD 0.18 million).

Mumbai Indians acquire Romario Shepherd from the Lucknow Super Giants:

Meanwhile, it emerged on Friday that the Lucknow Super Giants traded Romario Shepherd to five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The West Indian all-rounder, who has played only 4 IPL matches, went to the Mumbai Indians for his existing fee of INR 50 lakhs.

Shepherd has overall featured in 31 T20Is, managing 301 runs at a decent average of 37.6 alongside a strike rate of 153.6. The 28-year-old has taken 31 scalps in his T20I career, keeping an economy rate of 10.38 with best bowling figures of 4/31.

