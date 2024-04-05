IPL 2024: 'Ask Him Why Didn't KKR Retain Me', Shubman Gill Hilariously Urges Ed Sheeran Ahead Of Meeting Shah Rukh Khan; Viral Video

Shubman Gill and Ed Sheeran. | (Credits:

Star Indian cricketer Shubman Gill met renowned singer Ed Sheeran and comedian Tanmay Bhatt as they shared a meal together. With Ed Sheeran revealing that he is set to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gill hilariously requested him to ask the actor why the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) didn't retain him. A video of the same emerged on social media.

Gill notably started his career with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018; however, the right-handed batter was released ahead of the 2022 edition. Nevertheless, the youngster made a name for himself in the Gujarat Titans, aggregating a staggering 890 runs in the 2023 edition.

Gill started speaking about King Khan, stating that he used to play for his team and Sheeran was surprised at that. The English singer also revealed at meeting Shah Rukh before.

Here's the video of Ed Sheeran, Shubman & Tanmay talking about SRK.



Ed Sheeran said he will be going for a dinner at SRK's house, Gill said, ask him why did they not retain me? 😭



Come on @VenkyMysore, do what MI did for Pandya. @abhisheknayar1pic.twitter.com/OYTzYUPlwe — R (@poeticbirdie) April 5, 2024

In the video emerged on social media, Ed Sheeran also revealed that he has seen a few films, involving Shah Rukh.

Shubman Gill's 89 at the Narendra Modi Stadium goes in vain against the Punjab Kings:

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans skipper made a big score against the Punjab Kings on Thursday against the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 24-year-old made an unbeaten 89 as the home side put on a formidable 199-4 in 20 overs.

However, the Punjab-based franchise was stunned by the pyrotechnics of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Shashank, the 32-year-old finished unbeaten at 61 off 28 deliveries. Shashank also stitched a critical partnership of 43 with Ashutosh, who gave their side an impetus with a brisk 31.

It was Gujarat's 2nd defeat in the season, having lost their first to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).