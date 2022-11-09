e-Paper Get App
IPL 2023: Players auction to be held in Kochi on December 23

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
IPL 2021 | Twitter
The players auction fo the IPL 2023 will be held in Kochi on December 23, according to a media report on Wednesday.

According to ESPNCricinfo, it will be a mini auction.

For the auction, each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore (approx. US $607,000) to spend this year, making the overall auction purse INR 95 crore (approx. US $11.5 million).

More to follow...

