IPL 2023: 'When Rohit and his team get to the knockout stages, they become a different team': AB de Villiers ahead of MI's Eliminator game against LSG

Former South African captain AB de Villiers believes teams must be wary of Mumbai Indians as they become a different stage at this stage of the IPL. De Villiers believes Mumbai Indians are well-versed with the intricacies of performing in the knockout stages.

Mumbai Indians sneaked into the IPL 2023 playoffs as the Gujarat Titans beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday in the final group game of the season and knock them out of the competition. Although Rohit Sharma and co. beat the SunRisers Hyderabad comprehensively earlier that night, they needed the other result to go their way.

The former RCB star reflected that Mumbai Indians are not only a dangerous team in the knockouts, but also have the momentum.

"I feel that MI have two things going in their favor, they what knockouts are all about, they've won this tournament five times. No one has done that, so when Rohit and his team get to the knockout stages, they become a different team. Number 2 is that they are coming with momentum," said de Villiers speaking to Jio Cinema after Qualifier 1.

AB de Villiers says Mumbai Indians have a history of coming back strongly after poor starts:

The 39-year-old went on to suggest that Mumbai Indians know how to bounce back from poor starts, having done the same on numerous occasions.

"They've worked really hard to get to the knockout stage. We've seen that happen before, when they've lost five of their opening matches and then gone on to win the IPL. Similar situation, not quite zero out of five but they were off to a poor start and now they're in the knockouts, and they're a dangerous team in the tournament now."

Mumbai Indians will face the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday, aiming to reach their seventh IPL final. The Super Giants will look to get there for the first time.