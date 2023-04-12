IPL 2023: 'Warner putting lot of pressure on other players', says Gayle on DC skipper's slow batting

Delhi Capitals opener and captain David Warner has come under fire once again for his his strike rate after the team suffered its fourth successive defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Warner has been among the runs in the tournament so far with scores of 56, 37, 65 and 51.

He is the second highest run-scorer behind Shikhar Dhawan in the tournament so far this season but it's his strike rate of 114.83 which is a big cause for concern for DC, which is the only team yet to win a single game in IPL 2023.

Warner played another slow innings on Tuesday against Mumbai Indians, scoring 51 off 47 balls at a strike rate of just over 108 which put pressure on the rest of the Delhi batters, according to Chris Gayle.

"In the first 6 overs, he showed a bit of intent and tried to be positive there. The wicket was very good to bat on in the powerplay.

"But he is putting a lot of pressure on himself and the other players as well. Players feel they have to come in as he is not getting the ball away, they pretty mich have to go from ball one and that is causing Delhi a lot of problems in the middle.

"So that’s something he needs to work on. He is experienced enough to know what to do. He spoke about it in the previous game," Gayle told Jio Cinema.

Axar says "Warner working" on his batting

Warner's deputy Axar Patel spoke about the issue after DC's 6-wicket defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against MI and said that the Australian opener is trying hard to work on his batting woes.

"Even when he is trying, it's not coming off. Everyone spoke to him - Ricky, (Shane) Watson, Dada. The conversation about his strike rate also came up. They looked at his videos and he's working on it," Axar said.

DC are languishing in last place on the points table with four losses from as many games. They will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15.