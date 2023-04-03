IPL 2023: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to achieve this feat, trails Delhi Capital's David Warner...

Virat Kohli's rich vein of form helped Royal Challengers Bangalore win against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023. Kohli smashed 82 runs off 49 balls, including six fours and five sixes, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL. Delhi Capitals opener David Warner tops the list with 60, and Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is third with 49. Kohli presently has 45 fifties and five hundreds to his name on the overall list.

Return to a bouncing fortress

Kohli and Faf du Plessis produced an unbeatable 148-run partnership, smashing the MI bowlers, led by Kohli's inspiring form. Kohli completed the chase with a four and six off Arshad Khan in the 15th over after du Plessis got out. RCB won with eight wickets and 22 balls remaining.

Tilak Varma played an outstanding innings of 84 off 46 balls to lead MI to a total of 171 for seven. However, Kohli and du Plessis made a mockery of the total and helped RCB win with 22 balls to spare. Kohli remained not out on 82 and du Plessis scored 73, hitting a total of 10 boundaries and as many sixes during their partnership of 89 balls.

Once du Plessis was dismissed in the 15th over, Kohli took charge and completed the chase by hitting a four and six off Arshad Khan. With this victory, MI suffered their 11th consecutive defeat in their opening match of the season.