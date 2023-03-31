 IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande becomes first impact player to be used, replaces Ambati Rayudu
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande becomes first impact player to be used, replaces Ambati Rayudu

IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande becomes first impact player to be used, replaces Ambati Rayudu

The 'Impact Player' rule is one of the new rules introduced at this year's edition of the IPL. Each team can nominate five players, one of whom can be changed into the lineup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to use an impact player in an IPL game after captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought on Tushar Deshpande for Ambati Rayudu.

The 'Impact Player' rule is one of the new rules introduced at this year's edition of the IPL. Each team can nominate five players, one of whom can be changed into the lineup.

Tushar who replaced Rayudu, gives Chennai the advantage of an extra bowler as Rayudu who is batsman is limited in that department. Rayudu, who batted in the first innings, scored a meager 12 runs as Chennai scored 178/7. Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for Chennai with a well-made 92 runs from 50 balls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande becomes first impact player to be used, replaces Ambati Rayudu

IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande becomes first impact player to be used, replaces Ambati Rayudu

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Live Blog & Top Moments: Shubman Gill powers Gujarat Titans to 5 wicket win over...

IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Live Blog & Top Moments: Shubman Gill powers Gujarat Titans to 5 wicket win over...

IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna dances to Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' at opening ceremony

IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna dances to Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' at opening ceremony

Michael Vaughan cleared by CDC for alleged use of racist 'You Lot' comment in Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire...

Michael Vaughan cleared by CDC for alleged use of racist 'You Lot' comment in Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire...

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the...

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the...