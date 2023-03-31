IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande becomes first impact player to be used, replaces Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to use an impact player in an IPL game after captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought on Tushar Deshpande for Ambati Rayudu.

The 'Impact Player' rule is one of the new rules introduced at this year's edition of the IPL. Each team can nominate five players, one of whom can be changed into the lineup.

Tushar who replaced Rayudu, gives Chennai the advantage of an extra bowler as Rayudu who is batsman is limited in that department. Rayudu, who batted in the first innings, scored a meager 12 runs as Chennai scored 178/7. Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for Chennai with a well-made 92 runs from 50 balls.