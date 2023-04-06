IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav is going to realise he can't entertain the crowd in every single innings, says AB de Villiers

Suryakumar Yadav had an outstanding performance in T20Is during 2022, and it would be an understatement to describe his run as a dream. In fact, he was the highest run-scorer in T20Is during the year, with a whopping 1164 runs at a strike-rate of 187.43 and an average of 46.56. He had also scored two centuries and nine fifties, a remarkable feat in the format.

Suryakumar Yadav's Struggle in Early 2023

However, in the beginning of 2023, Suryakumar's form took a sudden dip. Although he started the year with a dazzling century against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Rajkot, he bagged a hat-trick of ducks in ODIs against Australia, which was a clear indication of his struggle.

In the first game of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 campaign, Suryakumar managed only 15 runs off 16 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. When asked about how the right-handed batsman could regain his form, South Africa's batting legend AB de Villiers advised him to go back to what worked for him in the past when he was smashing scintillating knocks.

Read Also MS Dhoni & four other Indian cricketers awarded prestigious MCC life membership

De Villiers' advice to Suryakumar

"He (Yadav) has got to stick to what's been working for him over the years. Yes, maybe, he can try and remember 'what are my basics' or 'what did I do very well when I was just consistently scoring runs'. He took his game to a completely different level and honestly, it's not a bad thing to come down a level and spend a bit of time there before you pop out again."

Managing gears: De Villiers' insights

"You can't always score a hundred off 40 balls; it's something which won't happen everyday. That's something I had to learn the hard way as well, with the Chinnaswamy crowd expecting me to score a hundred every game."

"So he's going to realise he can't entertain the crowd in every single innings. There will always be a sign when you get into good form, there will be a bad delivery or you'll hit a good straight drive," said de Villiers during a virtual media roundtable.

De Villiers, currently seen as an IPL Expert for JioCinema, revealed that he's been through the anxiety of encountering bad form whenever he had a good day with the bat and further asked Suryakumar to respect the situation he's in right now.

"You can then reset and move forward to manage the gears. I call them gears, he'll just have to manage them. Between first and fifth gear, where am I at the moment. He's probably in second gear at the moment, he'll have to respect that and find a way to get to third gear and push on from there."

Handling pressure: De Villiers' take

De Villiers, a batting stalwart at the RCB who helped turn many games in favour of the side with his 360-degree strokeplay, believes bowlers who know how to handle pressure better can help them set apart from others despite being taken to the cleaners.

"All the world-class bowlers find a way to dominate batters when it matters most - variations, calm thinking, composed under pressure. I always believed the best bowlers competed, they looked you in the eye and never started to hide away when they're under pressure."