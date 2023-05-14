 IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi; he will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi; he will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi; he will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

Former head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that selectors must be keeping a close eye on Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ongoing IPL 2023 and believes the talented young batter will soon play for India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

Former head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that selectors must be keeping a close eye on Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ongoing IPL 2023 and believes the talented young batter will soon play for India.

Read Also
PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, Brar fashion Punjab Kings' 31-run win to knock out Delhi Capitals
article-image

India call up on the beckoning

The 21-year old Jaiswal has been in sensational form in IPL 2023 and has scored 575 runs in 12 matches with an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15.

The left-hander will look to continue his red-hot form as Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the day game at Jaipur on Sunday. It also be a battle for the Orange Cap between RCB captain Faf du Plessis (576) and Jaiswal during the game.

"The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal, and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he's raised his graph. There is power in his game, there's timing. He has very bright future prospects," said Shastri on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Read Also
'Another very special 80+ smash': Shefali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her...
article-image

Battle-hardened player

Former India captain also lauded KKR star batter Rinku Singh for doing well during tense situations.

Rinku, who has been one of the finds of the IPL 2023 season, has scored 353 runs in 12 matches.

"Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders. His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He's a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others," said Shastri.

Read Also
From Brian Lara to Stuart Broad: Famous cricketers who have never played in IPL
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He is still hungry and wants to get better': Mohammed Siraj on Virat Kohli

'He is still hungry and wants to get better': Mohammed Siraj on Virat Kohli

'Another very special 80+ smash': Shefali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her...

'Another very special 80+ smash': Shefali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her...

'No shame accepting I made mistakes': Virat Kohli reflects on tenure as Indian captain

'No shame accepting I made mistakes': Virat Kohli reflects on tenure as Indian captain

Chelsea agree deal to appoint ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach

Chelsea agree deal to appoint ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach

Premier League: Anthony Martial and Ganarcho fire Manchester United closer to top 4 after 2-0 win...

Premier League: Anthony Martial and Ganarcho fire Manchester United closer to top 4 after 2-0 win...