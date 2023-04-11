IPL 2023: Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai to earn first two points in last-ball thriller

Mumbai Indians clinched a thrilling six-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, led by their skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit scored 65 runs off 45 balls, his first half-century in the IPL after 25 innings. This victory earned Mumbai their first points in the competition, while Delhi suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

In the initial overs, Mumbai had a scorching start by reaching 42/0 in three overs compared to Delhi's 29/0. Rohit played remarkably well, timing the ball efficiently, and hitting two fours and a six in a 14-run opening over. Ishan Kishan contributed by hitting three boundaries through the off-side against Mustafizur Rahman, while Rohit whipped Anrich Nortje's ball over wide long-on elegantly for a six.

Mumbai finished the power-play with 68 for no loss, with Rohit being innovative in his reverse-sweep off the left-arm spinner, Axar Patel. The opening partnership came to an end when Ishan got run-out at the non-striker's end in the eighth over, but Rohit continued to dominate. He got his fifty in 29 balls and produced the shot of the match by pulling Anrich Nortje high over deep mid-wicket for six in the ninth over.

Tilak Varma also made a significant contribution by hitting sixes over deep mid-wicket and extra cover, but Mumbai suffered a setback when Varma and Suryakumar Yadav got out in quick succession.

However, Cameron Green and Tim David slogged Mustafizur for a six each over deep mid-wicket and long-on, as 15 runs came off the 19th over. David was dropped by Mukesh in the final over, and Mumbai needed two runs off the last ball. David made a desperate dive for the second run, and despite Porel taking off the bails, Mumbai finally won their first match in IPL 2023.



Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 172 in 19.4 overs (Axar Patel 54, David Warner 51; Piyush Chawla 3/22, Jason Behrendorff 3/23) lost to Mumbai Indians 173/4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 65, Tilak Varma 41; Mukesh Kumar 2/30, Mustafizur Rahman 1/38) by six wickets

