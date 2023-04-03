IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant to attend Delhi Capitals' first home game vs Gujarat Titans

Rishabh Pant | Photo: Twitter

Good news is in store for the Delhi Capitals franchise and fans of the team as Rishabh Pant will come to watch their first home game of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans on April 4.

This was confirmed by the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association on Monday. Pant will be supporting his team from the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

"There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals).

"I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such injury," says Rajan Manchanda, Joint Secretary, DDCA.

Pant was ruled out of the entire season 16 of the Indian Premier League due to the injuries he sustained in the horrific car accident on New Year's Day on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Pant will not only miss IPL 2023, but is expected to be out of action for the entire year.

DC had kept Pant's jersey on their dugout in their opening match against Lukcnow Super Giants as a tribute to their injured captain.

DC also appointed David Warner as the replacement skipper in Pant's absence with left-arm spinner Axar Patel as his deputy.

DC have also brought in Abhishek Porel as the wicketkeeping replacement for Pant.