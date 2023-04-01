 IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri with another goof up, mistakenly refers to team as Gujarat Giants; Watch Video
Ravi Shastri accidentally mispronounced Gujarat Titans' team name and the side's captain, Hardik Pandya, couldn't suppress giving a reaction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Ravi Shastri mistakenly mispronounced the Gujarat Titans' team name, and skipper Hardik Pandya couldn't help but respond.

The reigning champions, Gujarat Titans, faced off against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of the 2023 Indian Premier League on Friday. The league began with a glittering opening ceremony, after which the captains of both clubs stepped out for the toss, Hardik Pandya (GT) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (CSK). Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who hosted the toss for the first game, committed a huge gaffe that went mostly ignored. Shastri mistakenly referred to Gujarat Titans as Gujarat Giants.

It is important to note that the Giants were the franchise from Gujarat that was part of the recently concluded Women's Premier League.

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the opening game of the tournament. Batting first, Chennai scored 178/7. Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for the Yellow Army with a well made 92 of 50 balls.

In reply, Gujarat started off the chase at a brisk pace, scoring well in the powerplay to made the game an easy chase from there. Shubman Gill top scored making a well made 63 of 36 balls.

