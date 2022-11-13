e-Paper Get App
IPL 2023: MI trade Jason Behrendorff from RCB

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming TATA IPL Season 2023.

He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

In the 2023 edition of the Tata IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians — his 2018 franchise when he played 5 matches and picked as many wickets.

