Mumbai: A right-handed opening batter and a veteran of over 100 first class games, Arunkumar Jagadeesh represented Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit for 16 long years from 1993 to 2008.

After retirement, he turned to coaching, and was the batting coach of the Karnataka side when they won back-to-back titles in the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

His coaching resume also includes coaching in the IPL, Head Coach of Puducherry for the 2019-20 season, and Head Coach of the United States national cricket team from 2020 onwards.

Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

Brand Finance, a global brand valuation agency recently accorded AA+ brand strength rating to Mumbai Indians.