IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul walks of injured while fielding

In the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1, LSG captain KL Rahul suffered an injury and had to leave the ground. The injury occurred when he attempted to stop a boundary off RCB captain Faf du Plessis on the last ball of the second over.

Updates on injury awaited

Rahul seemed to have pulled a muscle in his right thigh while chasing the ball, and he had to be assisted by physios. Despite LSG bringing a stretcher, Rahul decided to walk off the field with the help of physios.

In Rahul's absence, Krunal Pandya took over as the captain of LSG, as he was the designated vice-captain. LSG is currently second in the IPL table with ten points from eight games, and if they win against RCB, they will claim the top spot in the standings.

LSG's last match was a thrilling 56-run victory over Punjab Kings, where they registered the second-highest team total in IPL history (257/5).

Before the match, Rahul talked about LSG's strategy at the toss, stating that his team was not fixated on a specific plan. He mentioned that LSG had already played twice in Lucknow and knew that spin would be used more than pace in this game.

Rahul emphasized the importance of composure during critical moments and the need to bowl well to restrict the opponent to a low total.