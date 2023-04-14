IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH: Harry Brooks scintillating century leads SunRisers Hyderabad to 23 run win over Kolkata Knight Riders

On Friday, the Kolkata Knight Riders faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Sunrisers. The Sunrisers Hyderabad made one change to their lineup, replacing Washington Sundar with Abhishek Sharma.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a great start, with Harry Brook smashing the first century of the season. He led the way with a fantastic innings, and was well supported by captain Aiden Markram who scored a half-century. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen also contributed with 32 and 16 runs respectively. With this strong batting performance, the Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to score a massive 228/4 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Although the Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to contain the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Andre Russell managed to take three wickets. Unfortunately for the Knight Riders, Russell had to leave the field after getting injured. This setback further hindered the Knight Riders' chances of mounting a successful chase.

In summary, the Sunrisers Hyderabad put up an impressive batting performance, with Harry Brook leading the charge and Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma providing valuable support. The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, faced several setbacks throughout the innings, including the loss of Russell due to injury. It remains to be seen whether the Knight Riders will be able to mount a successful chase and come out on top in this exciting match.