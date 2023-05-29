IPL 2023 Final: Sudharsan's quickfire 96, Saha's 54 power Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against CSK

Sai Sudharsan played a sensational innings, scoring 96 off just 41 balls, to provide a significant boost to the Gujarat Titans' total. His innings was filled with breathtaking shots as he took on an undisciplined bowling line-up. Alongside him, Wriddhiman Saha also contributed a vital half-century, scoring 54 off 39 deliveries.

Gill and Saha's Cautious Start and Chahar's Missed Chance

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha adopted a cautious approach in the initial overs against Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande. The opening pair benefited from some sloppy fielding, and in the second over, Gill hit a shot towards Chahar at backward square, but the pacer failed to hold on to the catch, altering the momentum in favor of the Gujarat Titans.

Gill's Dismissal Slows Down the Scoring Rate

After Gill's dismissal, the scoring rate slowed down for the Gujarat Titans. CSK spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theeksana made it challenging for the batsmen, and at the halfway mark, the Titans were 86/1.

Sai Sudharsan and Saha Accelerate, Saha Scores Fifty

With 10 overs to go and wickets in hand, Sai Sudharsan and Saha decided to increase the scoring rate. They scored 23 runs in the next two overs, providing impetus to the Titans' innings. Saha, who opened the innings, reached his half-century off 36 balls.

Sudharsan's Explosive Hitting and Chahar's Disappointing Spell

Sai Sudharsan accelerated his innings, particularly targeting poor deliveries from CSK bowlers Theekshana and Pathirana. He reached his fifty off 32 balls and continued to attack, hitting Deshpande for 20 runs in an over. Meanwhile, Chahar had a difficult night, dropping catches earlier and struggling to contain the Titans' batting line-up.

Pathirana Takes Key Wicket, Denies Sudharsan Century

In the final over bowled by Pathirana, Sudharsan hit two consecutive sixes, but he was ultimately dismissed as Pathirana trapped him in front of the wicket. Sudharsan's innings came to an end at 96, denying him the opportunity to score his maiden IPL century. In the next three balls, Pathirana gave just two runs and also removed Rashid Khan as Gujarat Titans finished with 214/4 on the board.



Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 214/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54; Matheesha Pathirana 2-44) vs Chennai Super Kings

