 IPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes batter with most 30+ scores in a season
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes batter with most 30+ scores in a season

IPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes batter with most 30+ scores in a season

Shubman Gill overtook Virat Kohli to become the batter with the most 30+ scores in an IPL season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image

In the IPL 2023 summit clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill, the young Indian opener, achieved another batting record. Gill, gave a strong start to the home side by surpassing the 30-run mark for the 13th time this season. This accomplishment made him the player with the most 30+ scores in a single edition of the tournament.

Read Also
WATCH: Outrage as Viral Video reveals unsanitary food handling at IPL Final, fans lambast BCCI for...
article-image

Captain cool orchestrates Gill's dismissal

The Gujarat Titans had a remarkable beginning to their innings, courtesy of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha's quick-opening partnership in the grand finale. While they held the crease firmly, Gill surpassed former Indian captain Virat Kohli to claim the record for the most 30+ scores in a season.

Gill appeared to be in excellent form, ready to dominate the Chennai Super Kings' bowlers. However, his impressive performance was halted by MS Dhoni, who executed a lightning-fast stumping off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Gill, who had already broken Jos Buttler's record for the second-highest run tally in a single season of the IPL earlier in his innings, departed after a remarkable knock of 39 runs from just 20 deliveries.

Both sides go unchanged

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday as the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final was moved to the reserve day on Monday, with both teams now looking to win that coveted trophy.

The M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who were the first team to reach the final, didn't make any change in their playing XI for this all-important game.

On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans also stuck to the same playing XI for the summit clash.

Read Also
Watch: Fans take shelter from rain under Virat Kohli's poster hung outside Narendra Modi Stadium...
article-image


Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Odean Smith, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Sin

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live & Top Moments: Sudharsan scores 96 to power Gujarat Titans to mammoth...

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live & Top Moments: Sudharsan scores 96 to power Gujarat Titans to mammoth...

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking

IPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes batter with most 30+ scores in a season

IPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes batter with most 30+ scores in a season

WATCH: Outrage as Viral Video reveals unsanitary food handling at IPL Final, fans lambast BCCI for...

WATCH: Outrage as Viral Video reveals unsanitary food handling at IPL Final, fans lambast BCCI for...

Gautam Gambhir expresses outrage over Delhi victim not receiving help from passersby: '..everyone's...

Gautam Gambhir expresses outrage over Delhi victim not receiving help from passersby: '..everyone's...