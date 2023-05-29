IPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes batter with most 30+ scores in a season

In the IPL 2023 summit clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill, the young Indian opener, achieved another batting record. Gill, gave a strong start to the home side by surpassing the 30-run mark for the 13th time this season. This accomplishment made him the player with the most 30+ scores in a single edition of the tournament.

Captain cool orchestrates Gill's dismissal

The Gujarat Titans had a remarkable beginning to their innings, courtesy of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha's quick-opening partnership in the grand finale. While they held the crease firmly, Gill surpassed former Indian captain Virat Kohli to claim the record for the most 30+ scores in a season.

Gill appeared to be in excellent form, ready to dominate the Chennai Super Kings' bowlers. However, his impressive performance was halted by MS Dhoni, who executed a lightning-fast stumping off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Gill, who had already broken Jos Buttler's record for the second-highest run tally in a single season of the IPL earlier in his innings, departed after a remarkable knock of 39 runs from just 20 deliveries.

Both sides go unchanged

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday as the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final was moved to the reserve day on Monday, with both teams now looking to win that coveted trophy.

The M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who were the first team to reach the final, didn't make any change in their playing XI for this all-important game.

On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans also stuck to the same playing XI for the summit clash.



Playing XIs:



Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami



Substitutes: Josh Little, Odean Smith, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore



Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana



Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Sin

