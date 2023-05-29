 Watch: Fans take shelter from rain under Virat Kohli's poster hung outside Narendra Modi Stadium during IPL 2023 final
Fans took shelter from rain under Virat Kohli's poster hung outside Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad amid IPL 2023 final

Fans taking shelter under Virat Kohli's poster. | (Credits: Twitter)

The IPL 2023 final on Sunday (May 28th) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad turned out to be a damp squib as persistent rain forced a washout. As a result, fans were left visibly frustrated; however, they still waited for a long period of time for the game to resume. Notably, a certain section of fans took shelter under Virat Kohli's poster outside the ground.

With Virat Kohli as one of the most prominent figures in the tournament history, his poster was hung outside the stadium and fans pulled it down to take shelter under the same. Inside the stadium, a group of fans also took shed under an umbrella. With the game failing to start even until the cut-off time of 12:06 am, the stakeholders decided to keep the final on Monday (March 31st).

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya hopes for a full house on Monday:

After the washout on Sunday, Gujarat Titans skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, 'Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then!'

Pandya captained the Titans to the IPL title in their debut season last year and has marshalled his troops equally well this year. The Titans finished the group stage as the table toppers with ten wins and four defeats. They will face the Chennai Super Kings, who will be making a tenth final appearance in the history. The Yellow Brigade, led by MS Dhoni, should take confidence from the 15-run win over the Titans in the final.

