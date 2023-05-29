IPL 2023 Final: Deepak Chahar's costly drops allow GT openers Shubman Gill & Wriddhiman Saha to shine, (WATCH)

In the highly anticipated IPL 2023 Final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a pivotal moment occurred when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar dropped a crucial catch that could have led to the dismissal of the flamboyant Gujarat Titans (GT) opener, Shubman Gill.

Gill survives early dismissal

During the fourth ball of the second over, Gill, who had a modest score of three runs, faced Tushar Deshpande's bowling. As luck would have it, Gill flicked a fullish delivery towards Chahar, positioned at square leg, presenting an excellent opportunity for the yellow-clad CSK team.

However, to the disappointment of the CSK players and fans alike, Chahar was unable to hold on to the catch. This missed opportunity could have potentially been a turning point in the game and resulted in Gill's departure.

Chahar with another missed opportunity

During the powerplay phase of the first innings, Deepak Chahar had another moment to forget as he dropped Wriddhiman Saha on the very first ball of the fifth over. Chahar executed a slower ball, which Saha struck back towards the bowler.

Despite making a valiant effort to reach the ball with his left arm, Chahar failed to hold on, resulting in his second dropped catch of the evening.

Chahar has been a decent performer for the CSK team with the ball, having taken 12 wickets in nine matches and maintaining an economy rate of 8.63.