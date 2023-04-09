 IPL 2023: Double-injury blow for CSK with Ben Stokes's toe and Deepak Chahar's hamstring
Ben Stokes has suffered a toe injury while Deepak Chahar had trouble with his hamstring, which kept them out of the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings have suffered a double-injury blow as Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar both missed the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Stokes has suffered a toe injury while Chahar had trouble with his hamstring, which kept them out of Match 13 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Fortunately, the performance of the four-time champions was not affected as they crushed MI by 7 wickets to take fourth position on the points table with their second victory in three games.

The franchise on Sunday provided an update on the status of both players.

Ben Stokes

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ben Stokes is nursing a minor toe injury which forced him out of the match against Mumbai Indians at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 8).

Stokes played Chennai Super Kings' first two matches of IPL 2023 before injuring his toe during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar injured his hamstring during Saturday's match against Mumbai Indians. The fast bowler bowled one over before being forced off the field due to injury.

Chahar will undergo scans to identify the extent of the injury once the team returns to Chennai.

The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players and will provide all support necessary for their recovery.

