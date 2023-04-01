 IPL 2023: 'Don't expect MS Dhoni making mistakes', says Virender Sehwag after CSK's loss vs GT
IPL 2023: 'Don't expect MS Dhoni making mistakes', says Virender Sehwag after CSK's loss vs GT

Virender Sehwag pointed out that MS Dhoni need not have bowled Tushar Deshpande for three overs if he had allowed Moeen Ali to chip in the middle overs.

Updated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels mistakes made by MS Dhoni while defending the target against Gujarat Titans led to Chennai Super Kings' defeat in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday night.

Sehwag pointed out that Dhoni need not have bowled Tushar Deshpande for three overs if he had allowed Moeen Ali to chip in the middle overs.

"Had Dhoni used an over from Moeen Ali somewhere in the middle, he may not have needed to go to Tushar Deshpande, who was highly expensive.

"You don't expect MS Dhoni making such mistakes often, but that's where you could use the risk-and-reward approach of using an off-spinner when right-handers are batting," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Tushar Deshpande's expensive returns cost CSK

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary also concurred with Sehwag and was surprised to see Dhoni hand over the new ball to Deshpande instead of the pacier Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Deshpande was taken to the cleaners by the Gujarat batters as he went for 51 runs from 3.2 overs with just one wicket to show for his efforts.

Hangargekar on the other hand, was the pick of the CSK bowlers with 3 for 36 from his full quota.

"I was surprised when they gave the impact substitute Tushar Deshpande the new ball. In domestic cricket, he often bowls in the latter phases of the game. I thought maybe they could have given Rajvardhan Hangargekar the new ball," he said.

Chennai Super Kings failed to defend 179 from 20 overs as the defending champions crossed the finish line with 5 wickets and 4 balls to spare.

