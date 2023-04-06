IPL 2023: BCCI issues Covid-19 advisory amid surge in cases; report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently issued a COVID-19 advisory in light of the surge of cases across the country. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to commence soon, the BCCI has stressed the importance of taking additional precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

As reported by India Today, the BCCI has requested that team owners, players, and support staff exercise greater vigilance and care in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 during the IPL. With the pandemic still raging on, it is imperative that all stakeholders involved in the tournament remain extra cautious to avoid any potential outbreaks.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway, however, the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country continues to pose a challenge to the smooth running of the event. In the last 24 hours alone, India recorded 4,435 fresh COVID-19 cases, adding to the already substantial national tally of 4.47 crore cases.

Moreover, the authorities reported one death each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, and Punjab. Additionally, Maharashtra witnessed four fatalities in the same 24-hour period. These alarming statistics serve as a stark reminder of the grave threat that the pandemic continues to pose to India and the world.

The worsening situation has prompted the government and health authorities to call for heightened vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The BCCI's advisory serves as a timely reminder for everyone to prioritize safety and health above all else. It underscores the need for individuals to adhere to the guidelines and protocols set forth by the authorities to prevent the further spread of the virus.