IPL 2023 Auction sets new record with most players sold at over ₹ 15 crore

Kochi: The Indian Premier League's set a new record in Kochi for the most players sold at over ₹ 15 crore at an auction. Four players have been sold at ₹ 15+ crores in the IPL 2023 auction so far.

Sam Curran set a new record for the costliest player in IPL history when he was bought for a whopping ₹ 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings. His England teammate and Test captain Ben Stokes was next, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹ 16.25 crore.

Australia's Cameron Green became the costliest overseas player in IPL history, sold to five-time champions Mumbai Indians for ₹ 17.50 crore. West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran also went over the 15-crore mark by fetching ₹ 16 crores from Lucknow Supergiants.

Three costliest buys in less than 30 minutes

The auction saw the three most expensive buys in IPL history being sold in less than 30 minutes as Curran, Green and Stokes went under the hammer in the first-two sets.

Green is the only player among these three who hasn't played in the IPL so far. He will be making his debut with MI in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Auction Key Numbers

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations.

The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.