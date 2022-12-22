IPL 2023 Auction: Ranveer Singh makes his predictions for most expensive players

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the IPL 2023 mini-auction, just like millions of Indian cricket fans all over the world.

The IPL 2023 auction is set to take place in Kochi on Friday in which 405 players will go under the hammer.

Ranveer, who is an avid cricket and football fan, has picked two players who he feels might fetch the highest bids in the auction.

"I think the most expensive player at the auction, it's going to be between Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, both are all-rounders. Sam Curran showed his fine form and Ben Stokes is well, Ben Stokes.

"I think in the end, it might be Ben Stokes just a little bit more expensive than Sam Curran because he's done the biggest things on the biggest stage, highest level of achievement at the very highest level of the sport.

"So, he has that little bit of sheen to him and he has that superstar presence and quality. He brings in so much to any team that he's a part of, a diverse 360 player. I think Ben Stokes might be the most expensive one," Ranveer said.

Read Also IPL Auction 2023: Top 5 uncapped Indian players who could fetch big money

IPL 2023 Auction Preview

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. ₹ 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

11 players are in the auction list with a base price of ₹ 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of ₹ 1 crore. The Auction will start at 14:30 IST.