IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of unsold players

Jimmy Neesham | File Image

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player after being sold to Punjab Kings at a record Rs 18.50cr for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 on Friday.

However, some of the top names that went unsold in the mini auction.

Here are the list of unsold players

Rilee Rossouw ₹2cr

Tom Banton ₹2cr

Jamie Overton ₹2cr

Chris Jordan ₹2cr

Adam Milne ₹2cr

Jimmy Neesham ₹2cr

Rassie Van Der Dussen ₹2cr

Travis Head ₹2cr

Shakib Al Hasan ₹1,5cr

Riley Meredith ₹1,5cr

Adam Zampa ₹1,50,00,000

Sherfane Rutherford ₹1,5cr

Dawid Malan ₹1,5cr

Daryl Mitchell ₹1cr

Mohammad Nabi ₹1cr

Joe Root ₹1cr

Akeal Hosein ₹1cr

Mujeeb Rahman ₹1cr

Tabraiz Shamsi ₹1cr

Wayne Parnell ₹75 lakhs

Tom Curran ₹75 lakhs

Varun Aaron ₹50 lakhs

Paul Stirling ₹50 lakhs

Dasun Shanaka ₹50 lakhs

Taskin Ahmed ₹50 lakhs

Dushmanta Chameera ₹50 lakhs

Kusal Mendis ₹50 lakhs

Blessing Muzarabani ₹50 lakhs

Rehan Ahmed ₹50 lakhs

Litton Das ₹50 lakhs

Will Smeed ₹40 lakhs

Lance Morris ₹30 lakhs

Paul Van Meekeren ₹20 lakhs

Mohammed Azharuddeen ₹20 lakhs

