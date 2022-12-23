IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of unsold players

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player after being sold to Punjab Kings at a record Rs 18.50cr for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 on Friday.
However, some of the top names that went unsold in the mini auction.
Here are the list of unsold players
Rilee Rossouw ₹2cr
Tom Banton ₹2cr
Jamie Overton ₹2cr
Chris Jordan ₹2cr
Adam Milne ₹2cr
Jimmy Neesham ₹2cr
Rassie Van Der Dussen ₹2cr
Travis Head ₹2cr
Shakib Al Hasan ₹1,5cr
Riley Meredith ₹1,5cr
Adam Zampa ₹1,50,00,000
Sherfane Rutherford ₹1,5cr
Dawid Malan ₹1,5cr
Daryl Mitchell ₹1cr
Mohammad Nabi ₹1cr
Joe Root ₹1cr
Akeal Hosein ₹1cr
Mujeeb Rahman ₹1cr
Tabraiz Shamsi ₹1cr
Wayne Parnell ₹75 lakhs
Tom Curran ₹75 lakhs
Varun Aaron ₹50 lakhs
Paul Stirling ₹50 lakhs
Dasun Shanaka ₹50 lakhs
Taskin Ahmed ₹50 lakhs
Dushmanta Chameera ₹50 lakhs
Kusal Mendis ₹50 lakhs
Blessing Muzarabani ₹50 lakhs
Rehan Ahmed ₹50 lakhs
Litton Das ₹50 lakhs
Will Smeed ₹40 lakhs
Lance Morris ₹30 lakhs
Paul Van Meekeren ₹20 lakhs
Mohammed Azharuddeen ₹20 lakhs
