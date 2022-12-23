IPL 2023 Auction: Chennai Super Kings buy Ben Stokes for ₹ 16.25 crore

England's Ben Stokes celebrates during T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. | PTI

England captain Ben Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping ₹ 16.25 crore, against his base price of ₹ 2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

Lucknow Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad started the bidding war for Stokes and took it to ₹ 15 crore, which is when CSK entered the fray and managed to make the winning bid for the English all-rounder, who was Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final and the recent 2022 T20 WC final in Australia.

Stokes was released by Rajasthan Royals after IPL 2022. His previous best price in the IPL auction came in the IPL 2017 auction when he was bought for a then-record ₹ 14.50 crore by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Stokes is considered to be one of the greatest all-rounders in international cricket history. His IPL page bio describes him as a batter who "has the ability to take on the bowlers from the word go and can test batsmen with his disciplined bowling; he is the X factor that most teams yearn for."

Stokes has so far played 43 matches in the IPL since making his debut for RPS in 2017. He has amassed 920 runs and picked 28 wickets till date which includes two centuries with the bat and as many fifties.

"Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a media release.