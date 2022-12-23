IPL 2023 Auction: Ajinkya Rahane brought on board by Chennai Super Kings for ₹ 50 lakh

Mumbai cricketer Ajinkya Rahane found a taker in the IPL 2023 auction but he didn't go for the price that his fans were expecting.

Rahane was bought by Chennai Super Kings in the auction at his base price of ₹ 50 lakh. The four-time champions were the only bidders for the veteran India cricketer, who recently hit a double hundred to lead Mumbai to victory over Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Rahane has played for the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Kolkata Knight Riders but hasn't beel able to set the Indian Premier League alight after his initial years with RR.

Rahane was released from their squad by his previous team KKR after an underwhelming IPL 2022 with the bat. He managed just 133 runs for KKR in 7 matches at an average of 19 with 44 being his highest score.

Rahane however, is a vastly experienced cricketer when it comes to the IPL, having played 158 matches till date. The 34-year-old has amassed 3376 runs so far at an average of 30.86 with two hundreds and 28 fifties.