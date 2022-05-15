IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 41, Devdutt Padikkal's 39 power RR to 179-6 against LSG

A 64-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (41) and captain Sanju Samson (32) and a quickfire 39 off 18 by southpaw Devdutt Padikkal powered the Rajasthan Royals to 179/6 in their 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants here at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

It was a great day for RR as far as batting while LSG could not stop the Royals from posting a challenging total despite taking wickets at the right stages of the innings.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals got off a shaky start, as the pacer Avesh Khan dislodged opener Jos Buttler's off-stump, sending him back to the pavilion in the third over for just 2 when the team's score was 11.

This brought the skipper Sanju Samson to the crease, who welcomed Avesh with a flick that went racing to the deep midwicket boundary for a four. He smashed pacer Mohsin Khan for two fours in the next over. The other opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also looked good from the other end. Jaiswal smacked pacer Dushmantha Chameera for 21 runs in the 6th over, which also included three fours and a six.

At the end of the powerplay, the Royals had recovered from an early hiccup, standing at a solid 51/1 with Jaiswal (34*) and Samson (13*).

Spin was introduced to the attack in the 8th over with Ravi Bishnoi, who Samson welcomed with a four over the covers, bringing up the fifty-run stand between him and Jaiswal, before smashing him for another at the final ball of the over.

LSG was in search of a breakthrough and pacer Jason Holder gave his time exactly that in the ninth over, dismissing Samson for 32 off 24 with assistance from the safe hands of Deepak Hooda, this ended the 64-run stand between the duo.

This brought the stylish southpaw Devdutt Padikkal to the crease to join the compatriot Jaiswal, who smashed Marcus Stoinis for two fours and a six in the next over.

At the end of 10 overs, RR stood at a solid 90/2, with Jaiswal (40*) and Padikkal (14*).

Padikkal continued to look good, smashing Chameera for two fours in the eleventh over. The short, quick-fire stand of 26 between the duo was broken in the 12th over, after Ayush Badoni caught and bowled Jaiswal for 41 off 29.

Riyan Parag was next up to join Padikkal. Padikkal continued to dominate the proceedings, smashing Krunal Pandya for a six in the 13th over. But while attempting to hit a slog-sweep over deep midwicket, he was caught by Pandya and it was Bishnoi who got his wicket. Padikkal left for the pavilion after a well-made 39 off just 18 balls.

This brought the all-rounder Jimmy Neesham to the crease. At the end of 15 overs, RR stood at a solid 130/4, with Neesham (7*) and Parag (6*).

Parag survived a stumping attempt in the next over, which was referred upstairs for review. He took full advantage of this by smashing Mohsin Khan for a six over the cow corner and running for some crucial singles and doubles in the death overs.

At the first ball of the next over, Bishnoi dismissed Parag for 199 off 16 after Stoinis caught him at the deep midwicket. In the same over, Neesham was run out after a terrible mix-up for 14, sinking RR to 152/6. This brought the pacer Trent Boult to the crease.

Boult played an entertaining cameo at the end, helping RR finish off at 179/6 in their 20 overs, with him (17*) off 9 and Ravichandran Ashwin (10*).

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 2/31 in his quota of four overs. Avesh Khan, Holder and Badoni got one wicket each.

Brief Scores

Rajasthan Royals 179/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39, Ravi Bishnoi 2/31) against Lucknow Super Giants

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 09:42 PM IST