IPL 2022: Who is Shashank Singh? All you need to know about the SRH all-rounder

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Shashank Singh (born 21 November 1991) came into the spotlight when he smashed a six-ball 25 against Gujarat Titans (GT) during their IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 27.

The right-handed batsman, 30, who also bowls medium pace, smashed three sixes off GT’s Lockie Ferguson in the final over to take SRH to 195-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

In February 2022, the Mumbai batsman was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 mega auction for base price of 20 lakhs

Shashank, who plays for Chhattisgarh, made his List A debut on 10 December 2015 in the 2015–16 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In February 2017, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils team for the 2017 Indian Premier League for 10 lakhs.

In December 2018, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League. He made his first-class debut on 9 December 2019, for Chhattisgarh in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:42 PM IST