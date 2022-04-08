IPL 2022: Who is Sai Sudharsan? All you need to know about the GT batsman

Sai Sudharsan, who made his debut for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) during their IPL 2022 encounter at the Brabourne Stadium on April 8, is a cricketer from Tamil Nadu.

Sudharsan, 20, made a name in the cricketing circle when he played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The left-handed batsman made his T20 debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Chennai-based batsman made his List A debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He was bought by the Gujarat Titans for the base price of Rs 20 lakhs in the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:43 PM IST