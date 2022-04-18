IPL 2022: Who is Obed McCoy? All you need to know about the RR cricketer

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) included Obed McCoy in the playing XI for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

McCoy, who will be making his IPL debut, was bought by the Rajasthan franchise for Rs 75 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Born on January 4, 1997, the left-handed batsman, 25, is a West Indian cricketer, who made his international debut for the Caribbean team in October 2018.

Prior to that, he was named in the West Indies squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup squads.

He made his T20I debut for the West Indies against England in 2019.

In September 2021, McCoy was named in the West Indies' squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:44 PM IST