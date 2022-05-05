IPL 2022: Who is Kartik Tyagi? All you need to know about the SRH pacer

Kartik Tyagi is a pacer from Uttar Pradesh, who made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Delhi Capitals during their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

He was bought by the Hyderabad franchise for Rs 4 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

The right-arm pacer, earlier, played for the Rajasthan Royals (2020-21).

He made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018.

In 2019, he was named in India's squad for the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Tyagi was named as one of four additional bowlers to travel with the Indian cricket team for their tour to Australia.

Tyagi shot to fame when conceded just one run in the final over against Punjab Kings while defending just four runs and was named man of the match in IPL 2021.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:26 PM IST