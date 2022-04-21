IPL 2022: Who is Hrithik Shokeen? All you need to know about MI all-rounder

Hrithik Shokeen (born 14 August 2000) was handed his IPL debut by Mumbai Indians ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, April 21.

Hailing from New Delhi, Shokeen, 21, a right-handed batsman, who also bowls a off-break spin, was bought by the MI for a base price of 20 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Shokeen was named in India's squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. He made his List A debut for India, against Nepal, in the Emerging Teams Cup on 14 November 2019.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:24 PM IST