IPL 2022: We knew which bowlers we had to go after, says Devdutt Padikkal following Rajasthan Royals’ record total this season

Rajasthan Royals’ Devdutt Padikkal insisted they had a plan beforehand when they took on Delhi Capitals during their IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 22.

RR recorded the highest total in the IPL this season, scoring 222-2 against DC in their allotted 20 overs.

The majority of the scoring was done by Padikkal (54) Jos Buttler (116) as they stitched a 155-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Padikkal revealed that they knew who they wanted to target.

“I asked him ‘Is it that easy to bat?’ ” joked Padikkal after Rajasthan’s innings.

The former RCB batsman added that the two of them knew which bowlers to target and came into bat with a set plan.

