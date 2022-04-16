IPL 2022: Virat Kohli gets run-out again this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans react

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli was again dismissed by a run-out during their IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede on Saturday.

The former RCB captain got run-out out for the second time in the cash-rich domestic league this season when Lalit Yadav conjured a brilliant run-out to see the end of Kohli’s 14-ball 12 innings in the seventh over of the match.

Kohli was run-out by Hardik Pandya against Gujarat Titans in the previous match.

RCB fans were quick to voice their discontent on social media and many even asked the franchise to bench Kohli for the next matches.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:01 PM IST