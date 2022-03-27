IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis send social media into frenzy; Twitterati say, 'Goats showing their real game'

Faf du Plessis, the current Royal Challengers Bangalore and Virat Kohli the former captain of the Bangalore franchise, joined forces as they treated their fans with some fantastic hitting against Punjab Kings in their IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Du Plessis, who opened the batting with Anuj Rawat after put in to bat my Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal, smashed the opposition bowlers to all part of the park as he scored 57-ball 88 which included three hits to boundaries and seven over it.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who joined Du Plessis after the fall of Rawat, too joined in smashing the Punjab bowlers to all parts of the ground. The former India captain scored unbeaten 29-ball 41.

The duo put on a 100-run partnership in just 55 balls as RCB romped to a massive 205-2 in their allotted 20 overs

Fans took to social media to express their delight.

Here are a few reactions





Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:29 PM IST