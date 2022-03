The Indian Premier League 2022 will see 25% crowd being allowed in stadiums at least till April 25th, according to a report by Times of India.

The tournament will be held in Mumbai and Pune which has seen a huge drop in Covid-19 numbers, making the state government likely to allow crowds.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 05:18 PM IST