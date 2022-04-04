IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, choose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

The spectators capacity for the current season has been increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:02 PM IST