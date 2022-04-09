IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) win toss, choose to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and choose to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Three successive losses have put new CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses.

One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far, with the team struggling on multiple fronts, especially batting.

The Sunrisers have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 03:01 PM IST